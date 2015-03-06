KAMPALA, March 6 The Ugandan shilling was strengthened slightly on Friday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars into the market on Thursday but traders said the local currency was still vulnerable.

At 0844 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,938/2,948 compared with Thursday's close of 2,940/2,950.

"The intervention has absorbed a significant amount of the pressure on the shilling," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

"Outlook still will be of a weaker shilling... we anticipate some appetite from energy and manufacturing players."

Much of this week's pressure was being exerted by players in the interbank taking positions in anticipation of dollar demand by foreign-owned corporate firms planning to pay dividends to their shareholders for the 2014 financial year.

The shilling is 5.7 percent down against the dollar so far this year. The central bank has intervened regularly this year to keep the local currency above water in the face of strong dollar buying but traders expected the shilling to fall again.

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said the shilling's recent depreciation was being fuelled by reduced hard currency inflows against a rising import bill especially on capital goods required for infrastructure projects.

"The obvious outcome would be... further shilling weakening. The market is now looking to test the round price level of 3,000," Kaboyo said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)