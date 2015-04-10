KAMPALA, April 10 The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Friday but likely to come under pressure in the days ahead because of the country's deteriorating trade balance. At 0914 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,970/2,980, unchanged from Thursday's close. "The market is low on shillings so players can't afford to take positions ... " said Faisal Bukenya , head of market making at Barclays Bank. "It's helping keep the unit stable." This week, the Bank of Uganda raised its policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent, saying it wanted to prevent a weak currency from pushing core inflation beyond its medium-term target of 5 percent. "I think going forward the biggest factor on players' mind will be the large current account deficit," said Benon Okwenje, a trader at Stanbic Bank. "The deficit is high and will continue getting higher ... so there's no question the shilling will continue to weaken." The central bank has cited a large current account deficit as one of the factors behind the depreciation of the shilling, which is down 6.7 percent against the dollar so far this year. Uganda's current account deficit surged to $527.1 million for the quarter ending February this year from a deficit of $431.5 million in the quarter ended February, according to BoU data. The central bank says despite savings on the import bill from low oil prices, the country's trade balance is likely to remain weak. The current account deficit is seen at 8.5 percent of GDP in 2014/15 (July-June) fiscal year. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Larry King)