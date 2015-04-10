KAMPALA, April 10 The Ugandan shilling
was little changed on Friday but likely to come under pressure
in the days ahead because of the country's deteriorating trade
balance.
At 0914 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,970/2,980, unchanged from Thursday's close.
"The market is low on shillings so players can't afford to
take positions ... " said Faisal Bukenya , head of market making
at Barclays Bank. "It's helping keep the unit stable."
This week, the Bank of Uganda raised its policy rate by 100
basis points to 12 percent, saying it wanted to prevent a weak
currency from pushing core inflation beyond its medium-term
target of 5 percent.
"I think going forward the biggest factor on players' mind
will be the large current account deficit," said Benon Okwenje,
a trader at Stanbic Bank. "The deficit is high and will continue
getting higher ... so there's no question the shilling will
continue to weaken."
The central bank has cited a large current account deficit
as one of the factors behind the depreciation of the shilling,
which is down 6.7 percent against the dollar so far this year.
Uganda's current account deficit surged to $527.1 million for
the quarter ending February this year from a deficit of $431.5
million in the quarter ended February, according to BoU data.
The central bank says despite savings on the import bill
from low oil prices, the country's trade balance is likely to
remain weak. The current account deficit is seen at 8.5 percent
of GDP in 2014/15 (July-June) fiscal year.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Larry King)