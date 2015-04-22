KAMPALA, April 22 The Ugandan shilling was flat on Wednesday, with traders saying higher yields at a Treasury bond auction later in the day could attract dollar inflows from offshore investors that may support the currency.

At 0839 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,002/3,012, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

"There isn't any appetite in the market at the moment as everyone if watching out for what happens to the yields," said Ali Abbas, a trader at Crane Bank.

The central bank, Bank of Uganda, is selling a total of 180 billion shillings ($60 million) on Wednesday worth of two-year and 10-year Treasury bonds.

Yields on Ugandan debt have been climbing in recent months, helped by investor jitters about a likely surge in government spending.

The shilling has been bearish in recent months, weighed down by a globally strong dollar, strong corporate demand and concerns over the country's growing current account deficit.

Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank said the shilling was likely to trade in the 2,995/3,020 range in the coming days.

"Players will likely be taking positions after the auction results are out but I don't see it (shilling) moving out of this range," he said.

($1 = 3,001.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)