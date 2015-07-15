KAMPALA, July 15 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Wednesday and traders said it was likely to strengthen in the days ahead due to tightening liquidity in the money markets.

At 0819 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,310/3,350, little changed from Tuesday's close of 3,310/3,340.

"Liquidity is very scarce... I would expect the shilling to make some gains," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.

On Tuesday, the central bank injected 393 billion shillings ($118.37 million), using reverse repurchase agreements (repo), into the market to ease the liquidity squeeze.

Kalule said the injection of cash had little impact and that liquidity remained tight with overnight lending rates at around 20 percent.

The liquidity squeeze has been worsened by mid-month tax payments for corporate firms, traders said.

The shilling, which is 16.6 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year, has breached a series of record lows in recent weeks, buffeted by strong demand for dollars and a gaping current account deficit.

The current account deficit is projected to rise to 10.3 percent of GDP in 2015/16, from 8.5 percent in the previous period fuelled by imports to facilitate development of infrastructure projects in energy and transport sectors.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)