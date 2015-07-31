KAMPALA, July 31 The Ugandan shilling was
weaker against the dollar on Friday, sapped by a surge in
interbank demand for the greenback after the central bank
injected liquidity this week.
At 0954 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,425/3,435, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,410/3,420.
Bank of Uganda this week conducted two reverse repos,
pumping hundreds of billions of shillings into the interbank to
try to ease up a liquidity squeeze.
"The market is high on liquidity and there's interbank
activity which has weakened the local unit," said Ali Abbas, a
trader at Crane Bank.
Abbas said there was also limited end of month corporate
demand for the U.S. currency.
Manufacturers typically buy greenbacks at the end of the
month to pay for raw material shipments for the next month.
The local currency is down 19.2 percent in the year todate
and its medium term outlook is seen as bearish, undermined by
market fears over possible capital flight and the impact of
surging government spending ahead of elections next year.
Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said a combination
of scant greenback inflows, concerns over a widening current
account deficit and "anticipated fiscal disruptions ... have
created a negative sentiment for the shilling.
"Market outlook suggests that the shilling is likely to
remain bearish as market players take advantage of the adequate
liquidity conditions to build dollar positions," Kaboyo said.
Traders anticipate political pressures to push up government
spending ahead of elections next year and potentially fuel a
surge in the fiscal deficit.
The country's budget deficit is seen rising to 7 percent in
2015/16 (July-June) fiscal year from 4.5 percent in the previous
period.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)