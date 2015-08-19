KAMPALA Aug 19 The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Wednesday but was likely to weaken in the coming days
due to higher demand for dollars from importers as the month
draws to a close.
At 0916 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,545/3,555, unchanged from Tuesday.
"We have been getting a lot of inquiries from importing
corporates," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
"So there's a clear sign some demand from these will be
coming through ... I expect it to pose a depreciation risk."
Most of the inquiries were from big firms in manufacturing,
telecoms and energy sectors and also medium-sized importers of
consumer goods, Kamaluddin said.
The local currency has been trading around 3,500 per dollar
in recent days although the overall tone has been bearish as a
globally strong greenback ahead of expected U.S. interest rate
hikes weighs on market sentiment.
A trader from a leading commercial bank said some importers
had stayed out of the market in recent days on expectations the
greenback would trade cheaper but some were starting to figure
that was unlikely to happen and would soon re-enter the market.
The shilling has weakened by 22 percent against the
greenback so far this year. The depreciation has prompted the
Bank of Uganda (BoU) to hike interest rates four times in a row
this year to try to curb inflation.
The BoU raised its benchmark lending rate this month to 16
percent from last month's 14.5 percent.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)