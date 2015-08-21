KAMPALA Aug 21 The Ugandan shilling lost substantial ground on Friday as interbank players bought dollars in anticipation of end-of-month appetite from corporate firms next week.

At 0934 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,590/3,600, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,575/3,585.

"It (depreciation) has to do with expectations of end of month demand next week ... everyone right now is building positions," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.

Manufacturers and other importers typically buy a lot of hard currency at the end of every month to pay for raw material shipments for the following month and this demand usually puts the local currency under pressure.

Kamaluddin said the interbank market was also high on local currency liquidity, allowing banks to buy dollars.

Overnight funds were exchanging hands at around 3 percent on Friday, down from 12-15 percent at the start of the week, he said.

The shilling has been mostly under pressure this year, sapped by strong demand from corporates and investor fears over possible capital flight and other risks ahead of next year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

So far this year, the local currency is 22.7 percent weaker against the dollar.

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said the local currency was "unlikely to find much support" next week as end of month dollar demand comes in.

Some traders have said the central bank was likely to intervene as the shilling weakens to 3,600, just off the all-time low of 3,620/3,630 hit on July 10.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)