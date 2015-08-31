KAMPALA Aug 31 The Ugandan shilling was
weaker on Monday and may lose further ground, testing a key
psychological level, if the central bank does not intervene on
the supply side.
At 1039 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,665/3,675, weaker than Friday's close of 3,645/3,655.
"The main factor weighting on the shilling is that there are
no significant inflows" of dollars," said Faisal Bukenya, head
of market making at Barclays Bank.
Last week, Bank of Uganda intervened and sold an unspecified
amount of hard currency after the shilling weakened, although
gains were fleeting.
Traders still expect the shilling to falter in the coming
months as investor sentiment weakens, undercut by ballooning
fiscal and current account deficits and growing uncertainty
fuelled by next year's elections.
Bank of Africa said in a market note it expected the
shilling to remain bearish in the absence of support by the
central bank via direct intervention.
"Market players have resorted to building dollar positions
in preparation for the obligations materializing in the final
months of the year," the note said. The shilling's next
psychological level is 3,700, and that is "likely to be breached
any time from now."
A combination of strong demand for dollars from energy
companies, manufacturers, and other heavy importers and jitters
about the forthcoming elections have kept the shilling weak
since January
It has lost 24.4 percent of its value against the greenback
so far this year.
Some traders have said the shilling's depreciation has kept
offshore investors from buying Ugandan debt despite high yields,
resulting in scant inflows of hard currency.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema,; editing by Larry King)