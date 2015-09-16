KAMPALA, Sept 16 The Ugandan shilling gained on Wednesday as corporate demand for dollars subsided and expectations grew that rising yields on Ugandan debt would attract more money from foreign investors.

At 1153 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,650/3,660 to the U.S. dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 3,655/3,665.

"There's a lack of demand from corporates which has supported the local currency," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Most companies were paying their mid-month taxes this week, so they were using up some of the shilling reserves that would be funding dollar purchases, traders said.

A trader at a leading commercial bank said the shilling was also lifted by expectations of healthy inflows from offshore investors.

"I think where the rates are right now, the return is tempting for offshore people," the trader said. "Market players are expecting them to start exerting demand for our debt."

At a Treasury bill auction on Wednesday where a total of 170 billion Ugandan shillings worth of debt was on offer, yields rose across all the bonds issued.

The local currency has lost 24.2 percent of its value against the greenback so far this year. Analysts say its medium-term outlook will remain largely bearish as the trade deficit widens and political risks loom before next year's elections.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Aaron Maasho)