KAMPALA Jan 21 The Ugandan shilling on Wednesday clawed back some of its losses, buoyed by tight supply of local currency and a slowdown in demand for dollars from some importers who traders said were starting to get cold feet at the strength of the greenback.

At 0913 GMT commercial banks quoted the local currency at 2,894/2,904, stronger than Tuesday's close of 2,900/2,910.

"The market is very low on shillings, that has given (the shilling) a boost," said Sage Daniel Muganza, a trader at Centenary Bank.

Muganza said the central bank had pumped some local currency liquidity into the interbank market via a reverse repo but that the move had not helped much.

The central bank has tried to prop up the shilling with four injections of hard currency this month.

Traders have attributed much of the demand pressure to commercial banks building long dollar positions in anticipation of interest rate hikes in the United States.

The local currency is now down 4.3 percent against the greenback this month. It is just shy of its lowest level, 2,910/2,920 reached on Sep. 23, 2011.

David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank, said the surge in demand had a speculative element by banks and importers.

"At this level I think some are starting say 'this is too much' and may be scaling back," he said. "We might be on course to see some self-correction."

(Editing by Edith Honan and Alison Williams)