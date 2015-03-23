(Repeats story for wider distribution, no changes to text) KAMPALA, March 20 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday after three straight days of gains, after liquidity injections by the central bank helped ease local currency scarcity. At 0820 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,925/2,935, weaker than Thursday's close of 2,905/2,915. "Liquidity conditions have eased greatly from the central bank's injections so some banks are now able to cover short (dollar) positions," said David Bagambe, a trader at Diamond Trust Bank. Bagambe said the central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) had injected liquidity in the market via so called the "Lombardi Window" which allows commercial banks to borrow from central bank funds of various tenors as a lender of last resort. The funds were borrowed at 15 percent. BoU dollar sell-offs last week and a scarcity of the local currency this week helped depress corporate and interbank demand, spurring a shilling recovery from its all-time record low of 3,116/3,126 hit on March 12. The liquidity squeeze was so severe it pushed overnight funds to as high as 30 percent compared to below 10 percent when the market has sufficient liquidity. A combination of strong dollar demand from foreign-owned corporates, investor worries over government spending plans and the dollar's global strength has kept the shilling under pressure since January. It is now down 5.3 percent against the greenback this year. In a market note, Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said he expected "some pockets of demand in the coming week," adding that "forecasts still point to a weaker shilling." UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)