By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, April 7
KAMPALA, April 7 The Ugandan shilling
firmed on Monday, buoyed by slack dollar demand and inflows of
the U.S. currency from commodity exporters but was seen
weakening after central bank injected local currency liquidity.
At 0927 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,988/2,998 to the dollar, stronger than last Thursday's close
of 3,000/3,010.
The markets were closed for holidays on Friday and Monday.
"(Dollar) demand is generally sluggish as activity is slowly
taking off after the holiday, however we also have some
conversions by commodity exporters," said Isaac Iga, chief
dealer at Orient Bank.
Uganda is Africa's largest exporter of coffee, and also
ships tea, tobacco and fish.
The shilling is 7.3 percent weaker against the greenback so
far this year and much of the pressure has been exerted by
strong corporate demand and a globally strong dollar.
Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa said the central
bank, Bank of Uganda (BoU), had injected an unspecified amount
of shillings into the interbank via a reverse repo on Tuesday,
which could lead to increased demand for dollars.
"There has been a squeeze in liquidity but it has eased a
bit after this (cash) injection. I would say the outlook
suggests a weaker local unit," Kalule said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)