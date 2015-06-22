KAMPALA, June 22 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday, supported by the central bank's dollar sales on Friday and a slowdown in demand for the U.S. currency.

At 0847 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,310/3,320, unchanged from Friday's close.

The shilling is 15.7 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year, and hit an all-time low of 3,365/3,375 in early trade on Friday before the central bank greenback sell off.

"At these levels, demand is slowing down a bit," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.

"The central bank's intervention also finally helped send a positive signal and restored some confidence to the shilling."

The shilling had lost ground sharply before the central bank, Bank of Uganda (BoU), intervened by selling an unspecified amount of greenbacks to stem the depreciation pressure.

Worried about the shilling's outlook after the government announced a 71 percent increase in public spending for the 2015/16 financial year on June 11, commercial banks were stockpiling on dollars.

Another trader at a leading commercial bank said a scarcity of shillings was also depressing dollar demand.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)