KAMPALA, July 6 The Ugandan shilling touched a new low against the dollar on Monday as angst over the impact of conflict in major export markets - Sudan and Burundi - and fears of rampant pre-election spending dominated trading. Traders said dollar strength also weighed on the local currency and that trend was set to persist. By 0941 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,435/3,445, an all-time low and down from Friday's close of 3,380/3,390. The shilling has lost a fifth of its value against the dollar this year. Falling exports, a surge in government imports for transportation and infrastructure projects, fears over a public spending spree before next year's elections and a widening current account deficit were all contributing, dealers said. The shilling's depreciation has accelerated in recent weeks on the back of strong interbank demand, they said. "The buying pressure is in the interbank market, we're not seeing a lot corporate buyers," Barclays Bank head of market making, Faisal Bukenya, said. Reluctance by the central Bank of Uganda (BoU) to intervene has also undermined market sentiment. BoU has suggested it was unlikely to intervene aggressively to support the shilling because depreciation was unavoidable and that keeping the shilling artificially strong was unsustainable. "Overall the shilling's tone will remain on the depreciation side because the dollar is strong globally," Crane Bank trader, Ali Abbas, said. UGX Spot Rate.................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Louise Ireland)