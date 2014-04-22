* ADF-NALU group based in eastern Congo since mid 2000s
* Congolese army launched offensive in December
* Mukulu has been helped to reach another country
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, April 22 The leader of a Ugandan
Islamist rebel group has fled his hideout in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo after a U.N.-backed offensive destroyed
several camps belonging to his militia, Uganda's military said
on Tuesday.
Jamil Mukulu, head of the ADF-NALU group, had escaped to
another country, a Ugandan army spokesman said, weeks after the
Congolese army said it was close to crushing the rebels with the
support of U.N. forces and attack helicopters.
"We understand Jamil Mukulu is no longer in eastern Congo,"
spokesman Ronald Kakurungu told Reuters. "ADF started to feel
pressure (and) some international allies evacuated him to
another country."
ADF-NALU is an alliance of groups opposed to the Ugandan
government that has operated from bases in the mountains of
eastern Congo since being forced out of Uganda in the mid-2000s.
It is believed to number up to 1,400 fighters.
The Islamist rebels have been blamed for kidnappings and
attacks on civilians over the last year, including a Christmas
Day assault near the town of Beni close to the Ugandan border
that killed about 40 civilians.
Uganda worries that ADF-NALU, if left unchallenged in
Congo's loosely governed east, poses a threat to its oil fields
in the Albertine rift basin where Tullow Oil, Total
and China's CNOOC are preparing for
commercial production.
Congo's military launched an offensive against the group in
December. Uganda has not participated in the operation, though a
small contingent of Special Forces has helped provide the
Congolese army with intelligence.
Defeating the ADF-NALU would mark the second major victory
for Congo's army in less than a year after it routed the M23
rebel group in November.
Ugandan army spokesman Kakurungu did not say who had aided
Mukulu, who faces U.N. sanctions, or to where he had fled.
He said troops had smashed seven ADF-NALU camps in the
Virunga National Park, including Medina, Mukulu's headquarters,
a three square mile military complex of fortified bunkers,
observation posts, underground armouries and food gardens.
"The ADF has lost a large amount of weaponry. Their source
of food is now no more, their supply lines were disrupted and
their fighters are in disarray," he said.
