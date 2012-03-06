By Jocelyn Edwards
| PADER DISTRICT, Uganda, March 6
mornings, Michael Odongkara takes his daughter Nancy Lamwaka
outside and ties her ankle to a mango tree.
It's not something he likes to do. But the disease that
gives the 12-year-old violent seizures has so diminished her
mental capacity that she no longer talks and often wanders off.
Once, she was lost in the bush for three days.
"It hurts me so much to tie my own daughter to a tree ...
but because I want to save her life, I am forced to. I don't
want her to (get) loose and die in a fire, or walk and get lost
in the bushes, or even drown in the nearby swamps," he said.
Lamwaka suffers from nodding syndrome, a disease of unknown
origins and no known cure, which Ugandan authorities estimate
affects more than 3,000 children in the country.
Named after its seizure-like episodes of head nodding, the
disease, which mostly affects children between five and 15, has
killed more than 200 children in Uganda in the past three years.
Thousands of children in South Sudan are also sufferers.
As the seizures are often triggered by food, children who
have nodding syndrome become undernourished and mentally and
physically stunted.
"There is a general effect on their neurological system to
the extent that some can be impaired in vision, eating and even
mere recognition of their immediate environment," said Dr.
Emmanuel Tenywa, a country advisor in disease control for the
World Health Organization (WHO) in Uganda.
As her father watched helplessly from under a nearby tree,
Lamwaka cried out and began to convulse. Saliva flowed from her
mouth and her whole body shook for a few minutes until she
finally went limp in the dust. Lamwaka has had episodes like
this up to five times a day for the past eight years, and her
health has steadily deteriorated.
"When she was talking she would ask for food," he said.
"These days she just stretches out her hand begging for it."
WHY DOES IT HAPPEN?
Nodding syndrome was first documented in Tanzania as early
as 1962. Fifty years later, researchers still don't know what it
is.
"We have a long list of things that are not causing nodding
disease. We still don't have a definitive cause," said Dr. Scott
Dowell, director of the division of global disease detection and
emergency response of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Officials from the Atlanta, Georgia-based CDC were in Uganda
for nine days in February on the latest of three trips to
investigate the disease.
"We have ruled out, through our field studies and our
laboratory testing, more than three different hypothesized
causes including . . . 18 virus families with hundreds of
members," said Dowell.
It's a relatively rare situation for the CDC to be in; of
600 outbreaks of illnesses investigated by the organization's
division of global disease detection, just six are unresolved.
Although they have no reason to believe the disease will
spread, researchers can never be certain. Dowell cites "slim
disease," which emerged in West Africa in the 1980s and turned
out to be the beginnings of AIDs.
POSSIBLE LEADS
The researchers do have some leads: one is a possible link
with the black fly-borne parasite that causes river blindness,
or onchocerciasis.
"All of these cases are reported in areas where there is
onchocerciasis, so we strongly think there is a relationship
between the two," said Dr. Tenywa of the WHO.
Investigators say they plan to do genetic testing on skin
samples taken from the children to try to establish a link.
"In the coming weeks we anticipate learning a lot more about
whether this is a variant of onchocerciasis or whether it might
be some other sort of parasite that looks like onchocerciasis,"
said the CDC's Dowell.
Researchers have also observed a deficiency of vitamin B6 in
the populations where the disease is prevalent.
As long as the cause of the disease remains unknown,
officials are focusing on treating its symptoms. CDC researchers
met with Ugandan health officials to discuss how a trial of
treatments would work.
The trial, which could begin as early as May, will test two
types of anti-convulsants as well as vitamin B6 supplements.
Some afflicted children are already on anti-epileptic drugs,
with varying degrees of success.
"I think everybody is in agreement that at this stage it
would be good to have a much better idea about what treatments
are working and if any of them are harmful," Dowell said.
Investigators say that they hope to have a protocol for the
trial, which will include 80 children, ready to submit for
ethics approval in Uganda and the United States in a couple of
weeks.
BITTERNESS
But for those who have been living with the disease and its
effects, it all seems to be moving very slowly. In Uganda,
frustration over the government response is growing.
"People are very bitter and they think the government has
abandoned them," said Martin Ojara, local council coordinator
for the Acholi sub-region in Uganda, which is where the disease
is concentrated.
Though the government recently announced a plan to establish
treatment centers and bring in health workers to address the
disease, some say it's too little, too late.
A request by the Health Ministry for 3.8 billion Ugandan
Shillings (about $1.5 million) to fight the disease was not
included in the supplementary budget recently submitted to
parliament for approval. The finance ministry, which said the
request was late, has instructed health authorities to
reallocate funds from their existing budget until the next
supplementary budget.
"It is very sad," said Beatrice Anywar, an opposition member
of parliament for one of the most affected areas. "It shows how
the government really doesn't care."
The government maintains it has been seeking a cause and
treatment for the disease since it first surfaced.
"There have been a lot of attempts, from 2009 to date, to
get the riddle of this situation answered -- what is the problem
and how can it be addressed," Musa Ecweru, the minister of state
for disaster preparedness and emergency response in the prime
minister's office, told reporters in early March.
"Everybody knows that government has not just folded its
hands. It has been doing all it takes to make sure that it will
(get) on top of this situation," he said.
Anywar and others have called for the area to be declared a
disaster zone -- in some villages in her district, almost every
family has a child with nodding disease and some families even
have several, she said.
"The children (with the disease) who are of school-going age
cannot go to school and have no future," said Anywar. "Food
security is a problem because these parents are not productive.
"The parents of these sick children are traumatised by an
unknown disease and literally have lost hope."
ON FIRE
Children with nodding syndrome are prone to accidents such
as drowning and burning because of mental impairment, and many
of the fatalities from the disease are the result of these
secondary causes.
Since she contracted the disease, Lamwaka has had many such
incidents. Her body is covered with bruises from falling and
there are raw, pink wounds on her hands from when she fell into
the fire recently when both of her parents were away.
"She doesn't know that she is on fire, that she is burning
until someone comes and brings her away from the fire," said her
father.
He admits he has stopped taking her to the doctor.
"Even if they give us drugs, I'm not sure if the drugs will
help," said Odongkara.
Sitting in the shade nearby is his mother, Jujupina Ataro,
72. She has three grandchildren with the disease and spends her
time bathing and feeding them, and even cleaning up their faeces
since they can no longer use the toilet by themselves.
She said many of her neighbours and friends also have
children with the disease.
"I know so many in this area. If a doctor would come you
would see how many people would turn up ... it's uncountable,"
she said. "It's like the generation is wiped out."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)