KAMPALA, June 7 Uganda's government is
considering borrowing about $400 million from the country's sole
statutory pension fund to finance the construction of roads, the
president said on Thursday.
Yoweri Museveni said his government needed about $4 billion
to fund the construction of about 3,400 kilometres of roads and
was eyeing the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) among other
possible sources of credit.
"NSSF doesn't have much money, it has about 2,800 billion
shillings ($1.13 billion) ...possibly we could borrow something
like 1 trillion shillings," Museveni told parliament in an
annual state-of-the-nation address.
Like other African nations, the east African coffee producer
lacks good roads, railways and power supplies. The African
Development Bank says the continent needs to invest $92 billion
every year to keep up with infrastructure demand.
Much of Uganda's infrastructure funding has traditionally
been acquired from the World Bank, the Africa Development Bank,
the European Investment Bank and other multilateral lenders.
A deal with the NSSF would mark the first time the
government turned to local lenders to fill gaps in
infrastructure funding.
All employers are required to remit 15 percent of each
worker's monthly salary to the fund as social security savings
to be redeemed upon retirement.
The fund mostly invests in government securities and real
estate but Richard Byarugaba, its managing director, told
Reuters last year that it would be willing to enter into
partnerships with government to provide credit for projects in
the transportation and energy sectors.
Uganda discovered oil in 2006 in the Albertine rift basin
along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo and
commercial production is expected to begin around 2014.
"With our oil, matters will be easier, we shall be able to
fund the roads, the railway and power stations easily using our
own money," Museveni said.
($1 = 2480.0000 Ugandan shillings)
