* Country has 2.5 bln barrels in proven crude reserves
* Kingdom hosts block where much of oil has been discovered
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Nov 28 A traditional kingdom
where most of Uganda's oil was discovered wants the central
government to pay it 10 percent of revenues from the crude
reserves once commercial production starts, its spokesman said
on Monday.
London-listed Tullow Oil is the leading explorer in
Uganda.
Ford Mirima said Bunyoro kingdom, which has had long-standing
grievances against the central government, arrived at the final
figure they are demanding after "intense discussions" by its
cabinet.
"The Omukama (King)'s cabinet has been deliberating over
this for a long time and they have now agreed on a figure. We
considered similar industry practices in other countries and we
think 10 percent is a reasonable figure" he said.
Bunyoro kingdom, which is Uganda's second biggest, has also
demanded a publicly-funded university to be located in its area
and a financial allocation to cover any environmental damage
from petroleum production.
Political analysts say a central government failure to meet
the kingdom's demand could produce hostility against oil
companies and possible sabotage of oil installations especially
by the region's swelling ranks of unemployed youth.
Uganda, which is east Africa's third largest economy
discovered commercial deposits of hydrocarbons in its west along
the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2006.
Production is expected to start early next year.
Tullow has found 1.1 billion confirmed barrels of oil and
believes there are 1.4 billion barrels left to find, while a
Ugandan energy ministry official says 2.5 billion barrels of oil
are confirmed in place, of which between 1 billion to 1.2
billion barrels are recoverable.
Efforts to obtain a government response to the Kingdom's
demand were fruitless as Energy Minister Irene Muloni was in a
meeting.
Mirima said they would now proceed to formally ask the
government to incorporate their demands in draft oil laws
expected to be brought to parliament soon.
Muloni said on Oct. 15 she hopes to bring three petroleum
bills -- Resource Management Bill, Revenue Management Bill and
Value Addition Management Bill -- to parliament by the end of
this year.
Only 40 percent of Uganda's Albertine rift basin has been
explored and the energy ministry estimates the country's crude
reserves could be as high as 6 billion barrels if the entire
basin was explored.