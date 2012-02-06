CAPE TOWN Feb 6 Uganda's energy minister
said late on Sunday that commercial oil production could begin
as early as next year after London-listed Tullow Oil
signed two production-sharing agreements with the country.
"If I may give a tentative period, then maybe in a year,"
Ugandan Energy Minister Irene Muloni told Reuters on the
sidelines of an annual mining conference in Cape Town.
On Friday, Muloni announced details of the deal, which she
said include Tullow agreeing to build a refinery.
Tullow must now finalise "farmdown arrangements" with
China's CNOOC and France's Total. A farmdown
involves a licence holder inviting other operators to help
develop a prospect and share the spoils.
"CNOOC and Total are to submit their development plans,"
Muloni added.
She said the crude would be used for power generation.
Uganda discovered oil in the west of the country, along the
border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2006.
Production had been expected to start early this year but
wrangling over tax and other issues delayed development.
Tullow has 1.1 billion confirmed barrels of oil in Uganda
and believes there are 1.4 billion left to find.
