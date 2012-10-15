* Uganda parliament has moratorium on new oil deals
* Lawmakers say want greater powers over oil sector
* Country's reserves estimated at 3.5 billion barrels
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 15 Uganda may have to further delay
licensing of new oil exploration blocks due to a standoff
between parliament and ministers that has held up the passage of
legislation to regulate the sector, lawmakers said on Monday.
The east African country suspended licensing of new blocks
late last year after parliament imposed a moratorium on new
petroleum deals until new laws were in place.
The slow progress in enacting the oil laws is likely to slow
development of key oil production infastructure, potentially
causing Uganda to lose out on much needed revenues as well as
tarnishing its investor-friendly image.
Last month two bills covering upstream and downstream sectors
of the emerging hydrocarbons industry were brought back to the
House for final debate and passage.
But the speaker, a member of President Yoweri Museveni's
ruling party, sent parliament on a month-long recess after
lawmakers insisted on amendments such as limits to the oil
minister's powers and granting legislators greater oversight.
"There's a standoff with the executive because they want to
control everything without people's representatives having a
say," member of parliament Gerald Karuhanga told Reuters.
"We had anticipated these laws to be in place by the end of
this year but this intransigence on the part of the executive
might push us into next year and that will push further the
timelines for any new licensing round."
Karuhanga said other amendments demanded by lawmakers
included provisions that would allow parliament to scrutinise
new oil deals before they were signed and to be able to vet
candidates for senior management positions in the proposed
national oil company and sector regulator.
Junior energy minister Peter Lokeris dismissed Karuhanga's
accusations, although he acknowledged the passage of the
legislation would take longer than originally anticipated.
"These debates going on are normal...they might delay things
a little bit but we'll reach a common position with MPs and pass
these laws," he said.
Energy officials had previously said they hoped the new laws
would be passed this year to pave the way for a licensing round
by early next year.
TRANSPARENCY
The laws are meant to guarantee transparency in the oil
sector, provide for a clear management structure and institute
environmental safety mechanisms.
Transparency watchdog Global Witness has criticised the
proposed laws, saying they gave too much power to the executive
and failed to guarantee disclosure of crucial information and
weak environmental safeguards.
Analysts say Museveni, eager to guard Uganda's
investor-friendly credentials, is likely to use strong-arm
tactics to persuade his party's lawmakers, who form the majority
in the chamber, to pass the laws.
Uganda discovered oil in its Albertine rift basin along the
border with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Reserves are
estimated at 3.5 billion barrels although only 40 percent of the
basin has been explored.
The delay might prove a headache for new oil companies keen
to enter Uganda's nascent oil sector.
Both Total's Uganda unit and British explorer,
Tullow Oil, told Reuters on Monday the delays would not
have an impact on their current operations because they were
covered by existing legal frameworks.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Anthony Barker)