* Govt says six-month exploration licence expired
* Uganda expects new licensing round early 2013
* Country's crude reserves estimated at 3.5 bln barrels
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Oct 24 Uganda has taken back an
exploration block jointly owned by Tullow Oil, CNOOC and Total
SA after their licence expired, the government said, likely
increasing the acreage up for auction in a new licensing round
expected early next year.
The Ugandan Energy Ministry's Petroleum Exploration and
Production Department (PEPD) said the Kanywataba block had
reverted back to the east African government after a six-month
long exploration license expired.
The three companies entered into a partnership in February
after France's Total and China's CNOOC
bought into London-listed Tullow's exploration assets in
the country for a total of $2.9 billion.
"Kanywataba prospect area ... reverted to government
following the expiry of the six months exploration licence which
was issued to Tullow in February 2012," said the undated
statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
There was no immediate reaction from CNOOC, which operated
the block, Tullow or Total. Tullow declined to comment while an
email to CNOOC was not immediately answered.
Uganda discovered commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the
Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2006. The government estimates
reserves at 3.5 billion barrels.
Total has said commercial production from other blocks is
likely to start around 2017 with peak output, estimated at
between 200-230,000 barrels of oil per day, seen in 2020 or
2021.
CNOOC drilled a single well in the Kanywataba block in May
but did not strike oil, Uganda said, adding it remained
optimistic the block held oil.
"This area, which is undergoing restoration, remains
prospective and will be available for future licensing after the
new legislation is passed by parliament," the statement said.
Uganda is currently waiting for three bills to be passed to
strengthen management of its nascent oil industry. However,
parliamentarians say new laws are being delayed by disagreements
between them and the president.
Tullow, Total and CNOOC are awaiting government approval of
their proposed development plans for the Albertine rift basin
which will pave way for multi-billion dollar investment to build
infrastructure to enable oil production to start.