By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Dec 7 Ugandan lawmakers passed new
legislation on Friday meant to regulate the country's emerging
oil sector but critics said the law would invest too much
control in the hands of the executive.
The vote should help clear the way for a new licensing round
for exploration blocks which has been held up by the standoff
between parliament and ministers over this and two other pending
oil bills tabled earlier this year.
Although opposition to the legislation in the national
assembly had been bi-partisan, parliamentarians ended up voting
overwhelmingly for it when an open vote was held in the chamber.
Independent lawmaker Gerald Karuhanga said the law was
passed by a 149-39 margin.
"Although we have lost in parliament we've managed to expose
the ill intentions of those who want to control Uganda's oil and
they're being watched," Karuhanga told Reuters after the vote.
Uganda is on the cusp of becoming a top 50 global oil
producer.
France's Total and China's CNOOC entered
Uganda's burgeoning petroleum sector this year after both took
up a third each of British explorer Tullow Oil's
exploration assets for a total $2.9 billion.
However, various disagreements with the Ugandan government
have pushed back production timelines.
The Petroleum Bill is meant to guarantee transparency in the
oil sector, provide for a clear management structure and
institute environmental safety mechanisms.
But a key contention was its clause 9 which says the oil
minister shall be responsible for "granting and revoking
licences" as well as negotiating petroleum agreements.
CORRUPTION
Opponents of the bill failed to secure amendments that would
see parliament scrutinise new oil deals before they were signed
as well as vet candidates for senior management positions in a
new national oil company and sector regulator.
Angelo Izama, a Ugandan energy analyst at the U.S.-based
Open Society Foundation said the law amounted to "handing over
an ATM (cash) machine" to long-serving President Yoweri Museveni
and his government.
Diplomats privately say corruption and impunity thrive at
the heart of government, in power since 1986 and the European
Union this week became the latest donor to suspend funding to
Uganda over the embezzlement of aid money.
There is broad concern that the discovery of an estimated
3.5 billion barrels of oil in the Albertine basin, of which less
than half has been explored, has simply added new opportunities
for graft.
"The law looks set to perpetuate the status quo of secrecy,
excessive ministerial control and corruption," George Boden of
the campaign group Global Witness told Reuters by email.
"The risk of corruption in the oil sector is far, far
greater and this law does little to allay our concerns."
Uganda suspended licensing of new blocks late last year
after parliament imposed a moratorium on new petroleum deals
until the new laws were in place.
The remaining two bills cover downstream operations and oil
revenue management.
The slow progress in enacting all the new oil legislation
also risks slowing down the development of key oil production
infrastructure and tarnishing its investor-friendly image.
Both Total's Uganda unit Tullow Oil have said the delays
would not have an impact on their current operations because
they were covered by existing legal frameworks.
