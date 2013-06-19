NAIROBI, June 19 Uganda said on Wednesday it
would build a 30,000 barrels per day refinery by 2016/17 and
double this capacity two years later in a move towards
commercial output of the country's oil.
Explorers struck oil in east Africa's third largest economy
in 2006 and Uganda estimates its crude reserves at 3.5 billion
barrels but wrangling over taxes and the viability of a local
refinery have since stalled production.
"The first phase of 30,000 barrels of oil per day refinery
is expected to be operational in 2016/17, with expansion to
60,000 barrels two years later," Fred Kabanda, principal
geologist at Uganda's petroleum exploration and production
department, told a regional oil and gas conference in Nairobi.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)