* Oil firm, government in arbitration over $404 mln tax
dispute
* Campaigners want public access to London proceedings
* Heritage sold its assets to Tullow Oil in 2010
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Aug 28 Campaigners called on Tuesday
for Britain to press explorer Heritage Oil and the
Ugandan government to allow public access to arbitration
proceedings over a $404 million tax dispute.
Heritage and the Ugandan government went into arbitration
after the Britain-based oil firm disputed the tax bill from the
sale of its assets in the east African nation, where oil was
found in 2006, to Tullow Oil for $1.45 billion in 2010.
The proceedings, which are closed to the public, resumed in
London on Tuesday. More than 100 campaign groups said in a
statement they had written to the government and Heritage asking
them to grant public access, but had not yet received a
response.
"If Heritage Oil wins this case and avoids paying tax, there
will be a deep sense of injustice in Uganda for many years to
come," said George Boden, a Campaigner at Global Witness, one of
the groups that issued the statement.
He said that Britain was a major donor to Uganda, providing
84 million pounds ($132.97 million) last year alone, thus giving
it the right to demand a transparent process.
"It (Britain) needs to question the hypocrisy of a London
arbitration process which deprives Ugandan civil society of the
ability to hold their own government to account on vast public
assets," Boden said.
Campaigners have in the past criticised the government's
refusal to disclose terms of oil deals it has signed with
petroleum companies.
"Oil could be a blessing or a curse for Uganda. But the
sector has been marred by secrecy, close executive control and
corruption allegations from the start," said Henry Bazira,
chairman of the Civil Society Coalition on Oil, another of the
groups that issued the statement.
Heritage has already lost a case over the same tax dispute
in a Ugandan court and some pressure groups have criticised the
government for agreeing to the London proceedings.
The oil explorer, which argues its earnings were not subject
to capital gains tax because the transaction in question was
executed outside Uganda, said the terms of its licences with the
country stated any arbitration should take place in London.
When asked by Reuters why the public was not allowed access
to the proceedings, Uganda's junior energy minister Simon
D'ujanga said the issue involved the confidentiality clauses in
the production sharing agreements between Heritage and the
government, without elaborating further.
The campaign groups' statement also said Uganda's parliament
should change the law to guarantee any future dispute
arbitration proceedings take place in an open court to help
public oversight of the oil sector.
($1 = 0.6317 British pounds)
