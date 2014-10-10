KAMPALA Oct 10 Uganda will auction new oil
exploration acreage by December and compensate land owners at
the site of a planned crude oil refinery, a government official
said on Friday.
Investor interest in Uganda's hydrocarbons potential has
been growing since the east African country discovered
commercial crude reserves in 2006, now estimated by government
geologists at 6.5 billion barrels.
Last month, the energy ministry issued a tender for a
consultant to help prepare and package seismic and other data
for the exploration fields that will be up for auction.
"The consultant will also tell us how many blocks, which
ones, what are their value," said Ernest Rubondo, commissioner
for Petroleum Exploration and Production Department.
Rubondo said the government had compensated about 70 of the
landowners at a site in western Uganda where the $2.5 billion
refinery is planned to be developed.
"By the end of this year the remaining should also be
compensated."
Two consortia led by Russia's RT-Global Resources and South
Korea's SK Group are competing as final bidders to develop the
refinery project and officials have said a winner will be
announced by the end of 2014, Rubondo said.
London-listed Tullow Oil, French oil giant Total
and China's China National Offshore Oil Corporation
are exploring for oil in Uganda. Tullow has estimated
Uganda could earn up to $50 billion from its oil reserves.
Uganda says only about 20 percent of its Albertine graben
--the oil-rich basin straddling the border with Democratic
Republic of Congo -- has been explored, recording a drilling
success rate of more than 85 percent.
East Africa has been a focus of hydrocarbon exploration
after substantial crude oil deposits were also found in Kenya,
and vast gas reserves discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.
