KAMPALA Oct 8 Uganda is seeking an investor to
fund and operate its planned $2.5 billion refinery that will
move the east African country closer to pumping reserves
discovered seven years ago.
Uganda hopes to become a top-50 global oil producer after
Tullow Oil and its then partner Heritage Oil
found oil in the Albertine rift basin along the border with the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Robert Kasande, a senior official at the country's ministry
of energy, told Reuters in an interview the investor will take
60 percent of the refinery and the government will hold the
rest.
East African neighbours like Kenya have been offered 10
percent of the project to be hived off the government's share,
Kasande added.
"We are looking for somebody with prior experience and
technical expertise in investing in a refinery," said Kasande, a
deputy commissioner at the petroleum exploration and production
department.
Interested firms will have a month to submit their bids, he
said, with winners being selected by April next year.
Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital has
expressed interest in the project in the past.
China's CNOOC received the first production
licence for the country's reserves that government officials
estimate stand at 3.5 billion barrels.
"Our estimate is that by 2017-2018 the refinery should be
ready and that time is in line with the first production licence
that we just handed out," Kasande said.
French petroleum firm Total is also prospecting in
Uganda and Tullow is awaiting government approval of its
applications for six production licences.
Uganda agreed earlier to a plan to build a pipeline from its
oilfields to a new port being developed on Kenya's northern
coast to pump extra crude that will not be processed locally.