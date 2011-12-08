NEW DELHI Dec 8 Approval for Tullow Oil's sale of some of its Ugandan assets to CNOOC and Total could come before the end of January if the company furnishes details about the deal within two weeks, Uganda's oil minister said on Thursday.

Last year, Tullow agreed to sell China's CNOOC and France's Total one third of its Uganda stakes each for $2.9 billion.

Tullow has been awaiting final government approval for the partnership which is expected to unlock a $10 billion investment developing the oil sector into production phase.

"This week we have asked them to furnish some information in two weeks," Irene Muloni, Ugandan oil minister, told reporters in the Indian capital of New Delhi where she is attending the India-Africa hydrocarbon summit.

Asked if the deal could be approved by the end of January, she said: "Once they provide the information then we should be able to discuss it. It could be earlier than that."

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni last month indicated to parliament he is not likely to delay approval of Tullow Oil's long proposed partnership with Total and CNOOC further, because it would diminish his government's credibility in future negotiations.

Muloni also said the government was not considering an out of court settlement with British explorer Heritage Oil over a tax dispute.

"They are the ones who chose for arbitration. We have to attend (and) defend," the minister said.

The dispute centres on tax claimed by the government on the $1.45 billion Heritage Oil made from the sale of its Ugandan assets to UK-based Tullow Oil last year.

Last month Heritage said it would launch an appeal against a Ugandan tribunal which has ruled the company is liable to pay $404 million in capital gains tax, as part of a year-long row over the tax bill.{ID:nL5E7MO0BQ]

Uganda, which is east Africa's third largest economy discovered commercial deposits of hydrocarbons in its west along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2006. Production is expected to start early next year.

Tullow Oil is the leading explorer in Uganda.

Tullow has found 1.1 billion confirmed barrels of oil and believes there are 1.4 billion barrels left to find, while a Ugandan energy ministry official says 2.5 billion barrels of oil are confirmed in place, of which between 1 billion to 1.2 billion barrels are recoverable.