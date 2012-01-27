KAMPALA Jan 27 Uganda said on Friday the proposed sale of stakes by UK-based explorer Tullow Oil in its fields in the east African country to France's Total and China's CNOOC had been delayed by disagreements over protective clauses.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said the companies involved had requested to include a clause to stabilise their incomes in case the country increased its tax policy.

Museveni also said there were disagreements over a plan by his government to build an oil refinery in Uganda.

Tullow had said it was on track to complete a long-blocked sale of stakes by the end of January.