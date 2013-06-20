* Besigye's aide denies accusations
* Arrest seen as move to silence dissent against president
* Arrest follows media crackdown
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, June 20 Ugandan opposition leader Kizza
Besigye was arrested on Thursday for holding an unsanctioned
rally and seeking to incite violence, police said, the latest
move in what critics say is a campaign to silence dissent
against the president.
The police detained Besigye, a former ally of President
Yoweri Museveni, saying he was inciting a crowd that rallied to
support Erias Lukwago, an opposition colleague and mayor of the
capital Kampala who is facing a tribunal over charges that
include abuse of office.
"We were surprised to see Besigye appear there. Then he
started addressing and inciting people as usual, yet he had no
police permission to do that," deputy police spokesman Patrick
Onyango said, adding police used teargas to disperse the crowd.
Besigye would be charged if there was enough evidence that
he had incited violence, Onyango said.
Francis Mwigukye, Besigye's aide who was with him when he
was detained, dismissed the accusations. He said Besigye was on
regular business in Kampala when an impromptu crowd gathered
around his car and became angry when the police stepped in.
Rights lawyers say police often use a law that requires they
be informed about rallies to clamp down on basic rights of
association and freedom of speech. Police deny the charge.
Besigye, who has long led opposition to Uganda's leader, has
lost three presidential elections to Museveni, saying the
results were rigged, and has often been detained by police.
Opponents have increasingly criticised Museveni for what
they describe as his autocratic style of rule. Journalists
protested in May against a crackdown on the media that followed
a rare public debate over who would succeed him.
Last month, the authorities halted operations at two
newspapers and two radio stations after they reported a
purported plot to assassinate people who said that Museveni was
grooming his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for power.
Speculation is growing that Museveni, one of Africa's
longest-serving leaders, is lining up his son to take power at
the end of his term in 2016, a move that would probably test the
loyalties of Uganda's ruling elite.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia and
Elizabeth Piper)