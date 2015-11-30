* Uganda says to start crude production in 2018

* Crude reserves estimated at 6.5 billion barrels

* NSSF says to expand its private equity investments

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Nov 30 Uganda's state-run National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the country's sole pensions firm, intends to buy a stake in a planned $2.5 billion refinery to process the country's crude, the fund's top official told Reuters on Monday.

The east African country projects it will start producing crude oil at the earliest in 2018 and wants to develop a 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery to help process some of that crude.

Uganda's crude oil reserves, discovered in 2006, are estimated at 6.5 billion barrels.

The country wants to develop the refinery as a public private partnership venture with the government taking up 40 percent and the remaining stake going to a private operator.

"We've definitely been approached...We want to be part of the people who own the refinery so we'll buy some equity," Richard Byarugaba, NSSF's managing director, told Reuters.

Byarugaba did not say how much shareholding the firm planned to own as discussions with the government were still ongoing.

In February, the Ugandan government picked a consortium led by Russia's RT Global Resources as the refinery's private developer.

With 6 trillion shillings ($1.79 billion) worth of assets, NSSF has traditionally invested in equities, real estate and both government and corporate debt.

It currently has 890 billion shillings worth of holdings in equities on the Uganda Stock Exchange and bourses in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Under Ugandan law, all employers are required to remit 15 percent of each worker's monthly salary to NSSF for their pension savings to be redeemed upon retirement.

The fund collects about 800 billion shillings annually from its estimated 1.5 million members.

Byarugaba said NSSF is also looking to expand its investments in private equity and is already in various stages of discussions with a couple of firms for possible deals.

"There are a couple of targets we're looking at...we for instance, believe that there are opportunities in the banking sector," he said.

($1 = 3,355.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Jacqueline Wong)