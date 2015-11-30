* Uganda says to start crude production in 2018
* Crude reserves estimated at 6.5 billion barrels
* NSSF says to expand its private equity investments
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Nov 30 Uganda's state-run National
Social Security Fund (NSSF), the country's sole pensions firm,
intends to buy a stake in a planned $2.5 billion refinery to
process the country's crude, the fund's top official told
Reuters on Monday.
The east African country projects it will start producing
crude oil at the earliest in 2018 and wants to develop a
60,000-barrel-per-day refinery to help process some of that
crude.
Uganda's crude oil reserves, discovered in 2006, are
estimated at 6.5 billion barrels.
The country wants to develop the refinery as a public
private partnership venture with the government taking up 40
percent and the remaining stake going to a private operator.
"We've definitely been approached...We want to be part of
the people who own the refinery so we'll buy some equity,"
Richard Byarugaba, NSSF's managing director, told Reuters.
Byarugaba did not say how much shareholding the firm planned
to own as discussions with the government were still ongoing.
In February, the Ugandan government picked a consortium led
by Russia's RT Global Resources as the refinery's private
developer.
With 6 trillion shillings ($1.79 billion) worth of assets,
NSSF has traditionally invested in equities, real estate and
both government and corporate debt.
It currently has 890 billion shillings worth of holdings in
equities on the Uganda Stock Exchange and bourses in Kenya,
Tanzania and Rwanda.
Under Ugandan law, all employers are required to remit 15
percent of each worker's monthly salary to NSSF for their
pension savings to be redeemed upon retirement.
The fund collects about 800 billion shillings annually from
its estimated 1.5 million members.
Byarugaba said NSSF is also looking to expand its
investments in private equity and is already in various stages
of discussions with a couple of firms for possible deals.
"There are a couple of targets we're looking at...we for
instance, believe that there are opportunities in the banking
sector," he said.
($1 = 3,355.0000 Ugandan shillings)
