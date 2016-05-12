(Repeats, without change, to additional clients)
* Museveni sworn in, extending rule to 35 years
* Comments on ICC prompt walkout by Western officials
* Social media sites blocked before oath ceremony
KAMPALA, May 12 Uganda's veteran president vowed
to fight corruption and inefficient bureaucracy on Thursday as
he was sworn in to a fifth term in office, but some Western
officials walked out of the ceremony when he mocked the
International Criminal Court.
In his inaugural address, President Yoweri Museveni, 71,
told heads of state, diplomats and other guests he planned to
fight corruption and impose discipline on inefficient
bureaucrats during his next five-year term of office, which will
extend his rule to 35 years.
But Museveni offended U.S., European Union and Canadian
officials in attendance when he criticized the International
Criminal Court in his welcoming remarks as "a bunch of useless
people."
Among guests at the inauguration was Sudan's President Omar
Hassan al Bashir, who attended despite international warrants
from the ICC seeking his arrest for crimes against humanity.
"In response to President Bashir's presence and President
Museveni's remarks, the United States delegation, along with
representatives of the European Union countries and Canada,
departed the inauguration ceremonies to demonstrate our
objection," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau
told a briefing in Washington.
"We believe that walking out in protest is an appropriate
reaction to a head of state mocking efforts to ensure
accountability for victims of genocide, war crimes and crimes
against humanity," Trudeau said.
Museveni was re-elected to a fifth term in February after a
disputed vote and protests against his rule. Authorities blocked
Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and other social media, citing
security concerns ahead of the inauguration ceremony in Kampala.
The president officially won 60 percent of the votes in the
February election, which the opposition said was rigged.
Protests erupted, leading to clashes with police and dozens of
arrests. Officials say the vote was free and fair.
Since coming to power in 1986, Museveni is credited with
restoring order after years of chaos. But experts say the
growing economy has not kept up with a rising population, while
critics complain about corruption and a clampdown on dissent.
"These two mistakes, corruption and delays in decision
making, irritate the public and frustrate the investors,"
Museveni told visiting African presidents and other dignitaries.
"This time I will act directly so as to discipline the
public service as we discipline the army," the
rebel-turned-statesman said, adding that he would work to boost
agricultural output in the coffee and tea exporting nation.
Police arrested opposition leader Kizza Besigye after a
street protest on Wednesday. Besigye, who heads the Forum for
Democratic Change party, won 35 percent of the vote. He has been
under house arrest on and off since then.
The head of Uganda's telecommunications regulator Godfrey
Mutabazi said security agencies had asked that access to social
media websites be blocked "to limit the possibility of
terrorists taking advantage" of visits by dignitaries.
In the days leading up to Museveni's swearing-in,
authorities also placed more security patrols on the streets of
Kampala and residents said there was a strong presence of
military and police on Thursday.
The government also banned live television or radio coverage
of protests in the wake of the election, which EU monitors said
was held in an intimidating atmosphere. The EU also said the
electoral body lacked independence and transparency.
Opposition to the president is strongest among youths in
urban areas, such as Kampala, where frustration has been fuelled
by unemployment, corruption and crumbling public services.
