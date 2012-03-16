* Impeachment plan unlikely to succeed - supporters,
analysts
* West accuses veteran leader of growing authoritarianism
* Museveni violently suppressed protests against rising
prices
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, March 16 Ugandan opposition
lawmakers are planning to impeach Yoweri Museveni over
corruption, but face an uphill task in removing the veteran
president who has violently suppressed economic protests since
early last year.
The action could further dent the leader's image and
exacerbate popular discontent in the east African country that
is the continent's top coffee exporter.
The opposition say Museveni has failed to tackle inflation
and graft scandals in his cabinet, provoking violent
opposition-led protests over the cost of living.
So far, only 40 of the required 125 MPs, or one-third of the
lawmakers in a parliament where Museveni holds a majority, have
signed up to remove the president, said Semujju Nganda, the
lawmaker spearheading the effort to remove Museveni.
"The constitution says we only need to prove that his
actions are inimical to the economy and right now what Museveni
is doing makes such a job the easiest in the world," said
Nganda, a member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change
(FDC).
"His fiscal indiscipline has triggered record inflation in
this country, (and) his hands are in every corruption scandal."
Museveni last year convincingly trounced his arch rival, FDC
leader Kizza Besigye, to secure a fourth term in office, but is
under increased Western criticism for growing authoritarianism,
human rights abuses and failing to root out entrenched graft.
A crackdown to quell protests over the soaring cost of
living last year left at least nine people dead.
Six ministers have resigned from Museveni's government in
less than six months over corruption scandals.
Uganda, which discovered oil deposits and aims to be a
top-50 crude oil producer, saw inflation hit an 18-year high of
30.4 percent in October, but this has since slowed for a third
straight month to 25.7 percent in January.
Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM) controls the
country's assembly and his supporters say it is near impossible
to secure passage of a motion removing the president.
"They're fantasising but its their right to engage in a bit
of that," said presidential spokesman, Tamale Mirundi.
Analysts said Museveni was unlikely to be dislodged.
"Let's not forget though that (impeachment) can only happen
in a democracy and Uganda isn't one. So no matter how many or
grave Museveni's blunders are, thinking of impeachment is
day-dreaming," said Fredrick Golooba, a political commentator.