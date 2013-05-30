* Minister says media group's managers met with Museveni
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, May 30 Uganda's government lifted a ban
on a newspaper and two radio stations on Thursday that it shut
down for reports regarding ageing President Yoweri Museveni's
succession, and said they had agreed to a range of restrictions.
Police shut two newspapers and two radio stations on May 20
after they reported on a alleged plot to assassinate those
opposed to Museveni's purported plan to hand power to his son.
Allegations of such a plot were first mentioned by General
David Sejusa, the head of internal security, in a private letter
that was leaked to the Daily Monitor, Uganda's
biggest-circulating independent daily.
Internal Affairs Minister Hilary Onek said that senior
managers at Kenya's Nation Media Group (NMG), which
owns the Daily Monitor and the two radio stations, had met
senior government officials including Museveni.
Onek said NMG now "highly regretted" the coverage and had
agreed "not to publish or air stories that can generate
tension...cause insecurity or disturb law and order."
NMG officials could not be reached for comment.
"The police have called off the cordon of the Monitor
premises so that they can resume their normal business as police
continue with the search," the minister told reporters at a news
conference in Kampala.
Police had declared the newspaper and radio station offices
crime scenes, saying they wanted to search for documents.
Officials were due to meet managers at the second closed
newspaper, Red Pepper, which would be allowed to re-open if it
agreed to similar conditions, Onek said.
Red Pepper said on Thursday on its website that it had also
re-opened.
Peter Mwesige, a Ugandan editor and executive director of
African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), questioned how the
new restrictions would be implemented, and by whom.
"In practical terms, who will determine this? We're likely
to see less and less critical coverage and more and more of
self-censorship," he said.
Speculation is growing that Museveni, in office since 1986
and one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, is lining up his
son to succeed him at the end of his term in 2016, a move that
was likely to test the loyalties of Uganda's ruling elite.
In a major shake-up of the army last week, Museveni removed
his long-serving military chief, Aronda Nyakairima, who had been
mentioned in Sejusa's letter as one of the people targeted for
assassination.