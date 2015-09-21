By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, Sept 21
KAMPALA, Sept 21 Uganda's veteran President
Yoweri Museveni got the formal go-ahead from his party to stand
again in elections next year, setting him up for a possible
tough confrontation with ally-turned-adversary, former prime
minister Amama Mbabazi.
Museveni, 71, has already dominated the east African nation
for nearly 30 years, with a rule bolstered by economic growth,
an often divided opposition and control of the security
services.
But analysts say Mbabazi - the ruling party's former
secretary general who is now hoping to stand as an opposition
candidate - could be the president's strongest challenger yet.
Mbabazi, who was seen as a kingmaker in Museveni's
government before he was sacked as prime minister in 2014,
originally stood against Museveni to get the ruling National
Resistance Movement's presidential nomination.
But he dropped out of that race in July, accusing officials
of frustrating his bid.
Mbabazi then joined an opposition coalition, The Democratic
Alliance, where he is in a tight race with three-time
presidential challenger Kizza Besigye to secure the alliance's
ticket.
The government media centre said Museveni had promised to
improve living standards and "eradicate corruption in the
country," after securing his party's nomination on Sunday.
Museveni, a key western ally, has been credited with
returning economic stability to Uganda after years of turmoil.
But his critics have accused him of failing to check runaway
corruption and of using security forces to harass opposition
supporters during elections.
The opposition says it suspects Museveni is grooming his
son, Kainerugaba Muhoozi, to succeed him.
The president regularly denies having any such intention
and dismisses the other charges against him.
Presidential and parliamentary polls are scheduled between
February and March next year.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Andrew Heavens)