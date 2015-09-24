* Mbabazi and Besigye to run on separate tickets
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Sept 24 Ugandan opposition parties said
they have failed to unite behind a single presidential candidate
for next year's vote, potentially weakening their challenge to
veteran leader Yoweri Museveni.
Members of the six movements had decided in June to put
years of divisions behind them and take on the government
together as a coalition, The Democratic Alliance (TDA).
But after days of debate, the groups said late on Wednesday
they had not managed to agree on a leader and would "take
different paths in respect to the matter of a presidential
candidate".
Museveni has dominated the east African nation for almost 30
years and won plaudits for his economic record - bolstered by
the discovery of commercial hydrocarbon deposits that oil
companies plan to start tapping by 2018.
But the 71-year-old's critics have accused him of failing to
check runaway corruption, and of using security forces to harass
opposition supporters and cling to power - allegations regularly
dismissed by him and his supporters.
TWO CHALLENGERS
A member of the opposition alliance told Reuters the parties
would now most likely back two high-profile figures - three-time
presidential challenger Kizza Besigye, and the president's
ally-turned-adversary, former prime minister Amama Mbabazi.
Besigye, from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party,
has blamed his successive vote defeats on rigging and
intimidation.
Mbabazi, who was seen as a kingmaker in Museveni's
government before he was sacked as prime minister in 2014,
originally stood against Museveni to get the ruling National
Resistance Movement's presidential nomination.
But he dropped out of that race in July, accusing officials
of frustrating his bid and joined the opposition alliance.
His supporters have touted his influence in the security
services and say he still has many supporters in the ruling
party. Besigye's camp has said many traditional opposition
supporters remain suspicious of the intentions of a man who only
fell out with Museveni recently.
Opposition officials said the alliance still existed,
despite the failure to agree on a single leader, and would look
for other areas where its members could cooperate.
Ladislas Rwakafuzi, a Kampala based political analyst, said
there was a chance fielding two main opposition challengers
could actually strengthen their cause in the presidential and
parliamentary elections scheduled between February and March.
The single choice of Mbabazi might have alienated Besigye's
supporters and vice versa.
But Mbabazi and Besigye running side by side could force
Museveni into a second round, then persuade their backers to
unite behind the sole surviving opposition figure, he added.
"Far from dooming the opposition, this failure of the
coalition could yet prove a boon," he said.
