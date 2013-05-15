* Media regulator accuses press of "destabilising country"
* Journalists questioned over story on Museveni succession
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, May 15 Uganda threatened on Wednesday
to penalise media for coverage of a purported plot to stifle
allegations that President Yoweri Museveni is grooming his son
for power.
Speculation is growing that Museveni, in office since 1986,
is lining up his son Kainerugaba Muhoozi to succeed him, a move
that would likely test loyalties in Uganda's ruling elite.
Last week, a newspaper published a private letter by General
David Sejusa calling for an investigation into claims of a plot
"to assassinate people who disagree with this so-called family
project of holding onto power in perpetuity".
The letter by Sejusa, one of Uganda's most senior officers
and long regarded as close to Museveni, has sparked public
debate on the sensitive and rarely aired question of whether
Museveni, 68, will step down at the end of his term in 2016.
Godfrey Mutabazi, executive director of the state media
regulator, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), said
newspapers and radio stations had given the letter "undue"
attention.
"Why give Sejusa headline after headline? ... On airwaves
you hear nothing else except Sejusa," Mutabazi told Reuters.
"No, this obsessive coverage is not proper. They're alarming
the public, causing insecurity and destabilising the country and
we can't allow that ... We'll penalise this behaviour."
Mutabazi did not specify what penalties the UCC would
impose. Ugandan journalists say such warnings often herald
harassment by security agencies.
Don Wanyama, managing editor of the Daily Monitor, which
published the letter, told Reuters that police detectives had
interrogated him and two reporters for over six hours on
Tuesday.
He said the police had demanded that the journalists hand
over an original copy of Sejusa's letter and also disclose how
they had obtained it. They refused and were threatened with
charges, but were later released.
Although authorities in Uganda, a prospective crude oil
producer, have traditionally given space to critical media, the
police often call in journalists for interrogation after reports
on controversial subjects.
Opposition-led protests in 2011 sparked a security crackdown
that killed at least nine people. In addition to suppressing
political opposition, critics say Museveni has failed to curb
corruption, hurting public services and prompting donors to cut
aid.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)