* General fled to Britain last year saying he feared for his
life
* Had criticised suggestion Museveni should hand power to
his son
* Government flew general home, says he is free but may be
charged
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Dec 14 A Ugandan general who fled into
exile last year saying he feared for his life after criticising
President Yoweri Museveni's reported plan to hand power to his
son, returned home on Sunday in a move analysts said was
designed to keep the army on side.
David Sejusa, who had long been seen as a staunch ally of
the president, fled to Britain early last year after alleging
there was a plot to kill officials opposed to a plan aired in
the media for Museveni to hand power to his son, Kainerugaba
Muhoozi. Museveni himself has denied any such plan.
Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo said Sejusa
arrived early on Sunday aboard a British Airways flight and was
welcomed by his family, his lawyer and the head of the country's
internal security organisation.
"He negotiated his return. The government facilitated him
with a ticket. For now we consider him a free man as his cases
are being looked into," the spokesman said by telephone.
Opondo said the general would likely be made to answer for
his desertion of the army among other possible charges that the
state could bring against him.
Sejusa fought in the five-year guerrilla struggle that
brought Museveni to power in 1986 and is from the same clan but
military sources say he and some other army officers have
criticised the rapid promotion of Muhoozi to the role of
brigadier general in charge of the army's powerful elite unit.
Muhoozi, who joined the military in 1998, jumped two
positions from 2nd lieutenant to major in 2001, feeding
suspicions he was being groomed to succeed his father.
Museveni, 70, is widely believed to be intending to seek
re-election for another five-year term in early 2016 when the
country holds a general election. He has not yet declared his
intentions.
In recent years opposition to his rule has mounted, with his
opponents accusing him of failing to curb runaway corruption,
using security forces to suppress dissent and seeking life
presidency. Museveni denies the allegations.
Charles Rwomushana, a Ugandan political analyst, told
Reuters Museveni's calculation was that Sejusa's military
credentials made him too valuable an asset to be allowed to join
opposition ranks.
"The public's eye has concentrated on the feud among
politicians but there are cracks in the military," Rwomushana
said.
"Those cracks are a bigger vulnerability for Museveni than
anything else... this (return) is to take care of that
vulnerability."
