KAMPALA, June 30 Veteran Ugandan politician
Kizza Besigye will seek the opposition's nomination to challenge
Yoweri Museveni in presidential elections next year, that could
provide the toughest test of the incumbent's almost three
decades in power.
The opposition have vowed to put aside differences and
impose a single candidate to run against Museveni, who is widely
expected to win should he seek another term.
Museveni also faces a challenge from Amama Mbabazi, a former
ally who Museveni dismissed as prime minister last year amid
rumours he was contemplating a challenge against the president.
Dan Mugagura, who chairs the electoral commission within the
opposition party Forum for Democratic Change, said Besigye would
"be a candidate for our flag bearer position," when the party
chooses its candidate in early September.
He is widely expected to win the party's backing and he is
not expected to face a major challenge among other opposition
leaders.
Besigye, 66, has lost to Museveni three times since 2001.
The opposition has regularly accused the government of election
irregularities and voter intimidation by security personnel,
charges which the government has denied.
After the 2011 election Besigye championed a series of
anti-government demonstrations that prompted a government
crackdown in which at least nine people were killed.
Don Wanyama, a spokesperson for Museveni's party, dismissed
Besigye as a spent force, and that "Museveni's track record of
delivering is clear and will easily beat anyone, be it Besigye
or Mbabazi, hands down."
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and Jon
Boyle)