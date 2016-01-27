(Removes extra word in final paragraph)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA Jan 27 Ugandan opposition groups
expressed outrage on Wednesday after the country's police chief
was quoted in a local newspaper telling a civilian anti-crime
force to prepare for "war" after next month's presidential vote.
The police denied the commanding officer had made the
remarks.
President Yoweri Museveni, a former guerrilla fighter who
has led Uganda since 1986, is facing his most formidable contest
in years ahead of the Feb. 18 vote, which will see him face off
against his former prime minister, Amama Mbabazi, and longtime
opposition figure Kizza Besigye.
Rights groups have long accused Museveni's government of
using illegal arrests and beatings by security personnel to
intimidate opposition supporters, while critics say he has
rigged past elections.
The government has steadfastly denied such charges.
In a meeting with "crime preventers", a volunteer force
recruited and managed by police and whose members have been
accused of carrying out assaults against government critics,
police chief Kale Kayihura said the group should be prepared to
defend against election rigging by the opposition.
"We shall not hand over power to the opposition to
destabilize the peace which we fought for," Kayihura told a
group of crime preventers, according to The Observer newspaper.
"The constitution gives police powers to protect the nation
in case there is war and I want you to get prepared for this,"
he said, according to the newspaper.
EU SEEKS CLARITY
Police spokesman Fred Enanga told Reuters the newspaper's
story "was manipulated and intended to provoke publicity and
generate controversy", and denied Kayihura had made the remarks.
On Twitter, Kristian Schmidt, head of the European Union's
delegation in Uganda, wrote: General, I respectfully ask: Were
you quoted correctly in today's Observer?"
Earlier this month, the group Human Rights Watch called on
Uganda to suspend the crime preventer program.
"Crime preventers should not be undisciplined and
unaccountable recruits who become the eyes and muscle of the
ruling party in every village," said senior researcher Maria
Burnett.
Mbabzazi, once a close Museveni ally, told Reuters the group
was a ruling NRM party "militia... disguised as police."
Newspaper columnist and political analyst, Nicholas
Ssengoba, told Reuters Museveni was using the police chief to
send out a message that opposing him would carry a heavy price.
"Museveni is promising through Kayihura that this time it
won't be the usual intimidation, rigging, coercion...but that it
will also probably be fatal for anybody to oppose him," he said.
