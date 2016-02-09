KAMPALA, Feb 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As candidates
canvass for votes in Uganda's Feb. 18 presidential election,
contenders are promising sweeping reforms to resolve land
conflicts, one of the country's hottest political issues.
Elton Joseph Mabirizi, an independent candidate hoping to
unseat President Yoweri Museveni, says he would set up a
tribunal to settle land conflicts, particularly in the north of
the country, where millions have been displaced by an
insurgency, and in western oil frontier districts.
"We've gone to every part of Uganda and the stories are the
same," Mabirizi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "People are
living in fear of their land being grabbed by rich, powerful
people."
Uganda's land conflicts date back decades. Illegal land
acquisitions from the poor, unequal access to property rights
and mismanagement of public land have all contributed to the
disputes.
Museveni, who has led the East African country since 1986,
is facing his most formidable contest in years ahead of next
week's vote, which will see him face off against his former
prime minister, Amama Mbabazi, longtime opposition figure Kizza
Besigye, and others.
In his manifesto, Besigye of Uganda's main opposition party,
the Forum for Democratic Change, has pledged to implement a
public lands audit and review all land laws to ensure the rights
of vulnerable members of society are better protected.
He has also promised to return all land grabbed to the
rightful owners.
Other presidential candidates - including Museveni himself -
have made similar promises on land reform. In his manifesto,
the president outlined plans for addressing land conflicts,
including the systematic registration of land and strengthening
institutions for dispute resolution at local government level.
"The land question is one of the most important issues in
this country, that is why it is emerging everywhere during the
campaigns," said political historian Ndebesa Mwambutsya, of
Makerere University.
'GLOSSY PRONOUNCEMENTS'
But making promises is easy, the academic said, much more
challenging will be their implementation in a country where
corruption around land ownership is deeply rooted.
"These are just glossy pronouncements that do not address
the fundamental question of the problem at hand," Mwambutsya
said.
"The real question of land grabbing, especially in northern
Uganda, is not being addressed because the biggest grabbers are
likely to be powerful rich people sponsoring the campaigns."
Many people returning to their land in northern Uganda,
after an insurgency by the rebel Lord's Resistance Army drove
them into camps, are still struggling to secure rights to their
land.
Last year, angry women stripped naked before government
officials to protest against plans to demarcate new border
boundaries on their land. They said it was a plan to give part
of the land to an investor, a claim the government denied.
Edmond Owor, who heads the Uganda Land Alliance, a land
rights campaign group, said it was important the National Land
Policy, passed in 2013, is implemented swiftly to address many
unresolved conflicts.
"The way the policy is now, it can bring a lot of stability
and development, but without any effort being made to implement
it, we shall continue to see these disputes," said Owor.
In Uganda, more than 80 percent of the land is held under
the customary tenure system, with some communities owning the
land communally, while in some parts its owned either by a clan
or an individual. Most of the customary land is not documented.
Land rights activists say the absence of land ownership
documents is common in areas where Uganda has recently
discovered oil and other minerals in the western and northern
parts of the country.
The discovery of mineral resources in these areas has
contributed to a rise in land values, attracting speculators and
investors seeking to acquire huge chunks of land with small
offers of compensation to the owners.
"It's about the will to implement laws that make it
difficult for the rich and powerful to acquire land from the
poor without compensating them," said Owor. "That is what the
political powers are not addressing."
