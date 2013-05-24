* Museveni suspected of seeking son's succession
* Police close media over reports of a plot
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, May 24 Uganda's President Yoweri
Museveni has removed his head of the military Aronda Nyakairima,
and moved him to a civilian position as the minister for
internal affairs, a statement from the military said on Friday.
Nyakairima was one of those named in a letter published in
the independent newspaper The Daily Monitor in early May about a
purported plot to stifle allegations Museveni is grooming his
son for power by assassinating certain people.
The private letter by General David Sejusa, the head of
internal security and long regarded as close to Museveni, called
for an investigation into allegations of a plot "to assassinate
people opposed to Museveni's succession plan".
It said Nyakairima, who has been military chief since 2003,
was a possible target in the alleged plot.
Speculation is growing that Museveni, in office since 1986
and one of Africa's longest serving leaders, is lining up his
son Kainerugaba Muhoozi to take power at the end of his term in
2016, a move that would likely test loyalties in Uganda's ruling
elite.
Authorities in the east African country closed four media
organisations on Monday over the letter, including The Daily
Monitor.
The paper, Uganda's most widely read, secured a court order
on Thursday requiring the police to leave its premises, but a
police spokesperson told Reuters they would not be leaving.
Nyakairima would be replaced by Katumba Wamala, the military
said.
"Looks like the more 'political' senior military figures are
being eased out of the mainstream military," said Angelo Izama,
a Ugandan analyst at the America-based think tank, Open Society
Foundation.
After ruling for 27 years, Museveni's reluctance to cede
power has rankled critics.
The police say the closure of the media organisations is
aimed at enabling them to search for documents related to the
alleged assassination plot and that they would not leave until
they obtain those papers.
Rights activists and western governments have denounced the
media crackdown, saying it impedes democracy and erodes media
freedoms.
"We're looking at this not as an isolated incident but as
part of Museveni's grand scheme to demolish democracy in
Uganda," said Livingstone Sewanyana, executive director of
Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, a local rights body.
In statements this week the EU delegation in Uganda and the
United States Embassy said they were "deeply concerned" and that
the closure of media organisations was having a "chilling effect
on the freedoms of expression and speech."
(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Sonya Hepinstall)