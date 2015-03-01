(Adds analyst quote, additional context)
KAMALA, March 1 Ugandan President Yoweri
Museveni replaced his finance, security and transport ministers
in a reshuffle on Sunday, which analysts said was aimed at
rewarding his allies ahead of an election due early next year.
Museveni, in power since 1986, is widely expected to seek
re-election. He has been under mounting pressure from local and
international critics who accuse him of failing to tame
pervasive corruption and for seeking to hold onto the presidency
for as long as possible.
The president is voted in for a five-year term but there are
no limits on how many terms he can serve.
In the reshuffle, Matia Kasaija, a junior finance minister
was promoted to finance minister, replacing Maria Kiwanuka, who
will become senior presidential adviser for finance.
Charles Rwomushana, a political analyst, said the changes
were also aimed at bringing politicians seen as sympathetic to
Museveni's former prime minister, Amama Mbabazi, into the
cabinet.
Mbabazi is widely expected to stand against Museveni in next
year's election.
"The two key objectives of the reshuffle were to show that
loyalty pays and also to offer opportunity to those who might
defect to Mbabazi," Rwomushana said.
The electoral commission has yet to set an exact date for
the election.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and
Susan Fenton)