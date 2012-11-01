(Adds analyst comments)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA Nov 1 Uganda's central bank cut its key
lending rate for the sixth straight month on Thursday though by
less than expected, in a move analysts said bodes well for the
previously weak shilling.
Investor interest in the east African economy rose when it
struck oil in 2006 and on the back of government forecasts of
double digit economic growth once production starts.
Bank of Uganda has been easing its monetary policy stance
since early this year, saying it was keen to spur a recovery in
consumer spending and a return of the country to its growth
potential. Uganda's economy has suffered power supply problems
and an inflation spike recently.
The bank cut its benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) but by 50
basis points to 12.5 percent for November, from October's 13
percent, below the 100 basis points that most traders had
expected.
"With the current account deficit still substantial, and
clear risks to the Ugandan shilling from too aggressive a pace
of easing, there was some need for a more cautious approach,"
said Razia Khan, head of Africa Research at Standard Chartered
Bank.
"This is fitting with what the economy requires and should
not pose a big risk to the FX outlook."
The Ugandan shilling was little changed after the
rate decision, with commercial banks quoting it at 2,580/2,590,
from Wednesday's close of 2,578/2,588.
Previous rate cuts have gradually weakened the shilling,
which has lost 3.8 percent of its value against the dollar in
the year to date.
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference
there were indications that lending to the private sector was
starting to pick up, albeit at a slow pace.
He said in the short term, monetary policy would continue to
focus on stimulating aggregate demand.
"The forecast that core inflation will stabilise around 5
percent over the next three quarters, provides room for a modest
reduction ... in November," Tumusiime-Mutebile said.
"I believe that with this reduction, the CBR is now
approaching the level which is consistent with the medium-term
inflation target of 5.0 percent."
The modest rate cut followed a slowdown in Uganda's headline
inflation rate which eased to 4.5 percent in
October from a revised 5.5 percent in September, helped by lower
food costs.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said although Uganda's economic growth is
projected to rise to 5 percent in the 2012/13 fiscal year from
3.4 percent in the previous year, such an acceleration would
still be below the desired target of 6.5-7.0 percent.
"We expect this (inflation-targeting regime), and a desire
to maintain a degree of exchange-rate stability, to take
precedence over supporting economic growth for the BOU going
into 2013, limiting the scope for further rate cuts," said Mark
Bohlund, senior economist at Sub-Saharan Africa IHS Global
Insight.
(Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)