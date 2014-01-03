(Adds details, background)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA Jan 3 Uganda held its benchmark lending
rate at 11.5 percent on Friday and said private
consumption was expected to rise as credit supply expanded, the
central bank said.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a
news conference that economic growth in the first quarter of
2013/14 (July-June) slowed due to drought but full year growth
was seen remaining within their projections.
"Growth in 2013/14 is still projected at 6 percent-6.5
percent, well within the level of potential GDP growth," he
said.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said drought had slowed agricultural
sector growth, which led to a GDP growth shrinking by 0.6
percent compared with first quarter of 2012/13.
"This decline was precipitated by the drought, which led to
a 3.4 percent decline in agricultural output," he said.
President Yoweri Museveni said on Tuesday Uganda's economic
growth was expected to accelerate to about 6.2 percent in the
2013/2014 (July-June) fiscal year, helped by greater electricity
supply.
The east African country is on the cusp of a
petrodollar-fuelled boom after commercial hydrocarbon deposits
were struck along its border with the Democratic Republic of
Congo in 2006. Production is seen commencing in 2016 at the
earliest but the government is investing heavily in
infrastructure including dams and roads.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Uganda's
economy will grow 6.25 percent this fiscal year, driven by heavy
public investment which is seen sharply widening the fiscal
deficit.
The fund said Uganda's central bank acknowledged the
second-round inflationary risks from food price increases, but
believed this was mitigated by below-potential economic growth
and September's rate hike.
According to Uganda bureau of statistics, the average annual
inflation rate for 2013 was 5.5 percent compared to 14.0 percent
last year.
"The Bank of Uganda (BoU) forecasts suggest that inflation
will edge down further in the near-term driven by improved food
crop harvests, but rise to 6.5-7.5 percent during the latter
part of 2014," Tumusiime-Mutebile said.
"BoU continues to assess the risks to inflation outlook to
be on the upside. Monetary policy therefore has to balance
current modest inflation outturn against the likelihood that
inflationary pressures will rise over the medium."
