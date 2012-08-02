BRIEF-Perpetual Equity Investment says Peter Scott to retire from chairperson
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
KAMPALA Aug 2 Uganda's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark lending rate to 17 percent from 19 percent, saying it was necessary to stimulate economic recovery through lower commercial bank lending rates. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Announces appointment of Nancy Fox as non-executive director and chairperson
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties