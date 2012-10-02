KAMPALA Oct 2 Uganda's central bank cut its key
lending rate for the fifth straight month on
Tuesday to 13.0 percent from 15.0 percent previously, but there
were upside risks for inflation to rise due to domestic supply
shocks, the bank's governor said.
"The main upside risks to the inflation forecasts are
domestic supply shocks, particularly to food production, higher
global commodity prices and exchange rate depreciation as a
result of the external current account," Governor Emmanuel
Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa;
Editing by James Macharia)