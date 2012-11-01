KAMPALA Nov 1 Uganda's central bank cut its key
lending rate for the sixth straight month on
Thursday to 12.5 percent from 13.0 percent previously, the
bank's governor said.
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference
there were indications that lending to private sector was
starting to pick up, but at a slow pace.
He said in the short term, monetary policy will continue to
focus on stimulating aggregate demand.
Uganda said on Wednesday that inflation in
October slowed to 4.5 percent from a revised 5.5 percent in
September.
