BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
KAMPALA May 3 Uganda's central bank on Friday held its key interest rate at 12 percent for the fifth straight month, saying it expected commercial bank lending to grow, but there were upside risks to rising inflation due to higher energy prices.
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that there were also risks to higher inflation rate in the near-term arising from global commodity prices.
He said economic growth for the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year was seen at 5.3 percent and was projected to rise to between 6 and 7 percent in the following year. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp