KAMPALA May 3 Uganda's central bank on Friday held its key interest rate at 12 percent for the fifth straight month, saying it expected commercial bank lending to grow, but there were upside risks to rising inflation due to higher energy prices.

Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that there were also risks to higher inflation rate in the near-term arising from global commodity prices.

He said economic growth for the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year was seen at 5.3 percent and was projected to rise to between 6 and 7 percent in the following year. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)