(Adds inflation and growth forecasts, lending rates)
KAMPALA, July 2 Uganda's central bank held its
benchmark lending rate at 11 percent on Tuesday,
citing renewed inflationary pressure.
Policymakers said the bank expected annual core inflation
would rise slightly over the next two-three months, before
falling back towards its medium-term target of 5 percent.
The rate was at 5.5 percent last month.
Central bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile also said
the bank had raised its economic growth forecast for the 2013/14
fiscal year to 6 percent from an initial forecast of 5.1
percent.
"The adverse weather conditions currently being experienced
in most parts of the country could push up prices in the
near-term and this poses an upward risk to the inflation
forecast," Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference.
The bank last month cut interest rates by 100 basis points,
citing easing inflationary pressures, weaker-than-thought
household consumption and a stronger-than-expected local
currency.
Uganda raised interest rates in the second half of 2011 to
combat runaway inflation. It steadily loosened monetary policy
through 2012 before pausing at the beginning of this year as
inflation fell back into single digits and the currency
stabilised.
But the lower policy rate has not filtered through to the
real economy where average lending rates stand at 24 percent,
still higher than the 20 percent that banks used to lend at
before the currency and inflation crises of 2011.
Banking executives attribute the higher borrowing costs to
expensive deposits booked when the rates were at their peak in
late 2011 and early 2012.
On the central bank's increased growth forecast for this
year, Tumusiime-Mutebile said: "The pick-up in real economic
growth is unlikely to constitute an upside risk to inflation in
the near-term because output is still slightly below potential
growth rate of about 7 percent."
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Duncan Miriri;
Editing by Stephen Nisbet)