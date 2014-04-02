KAMPALA, April 2 Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, citing sluggish private credit growth and an upwards trend in core inflation.

Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that a faster recovery in lending growth may be impeded by banks trying to improve their credit quality.

Ugandan inflation rose above 7 percent on Monday for the first time since October 2013, pushed higher by rising food prices.

(Reporting Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Richard Lough)