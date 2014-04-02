BRIEF-Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance CEO resigns
April 20 Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance:
KAMPALA, April 2 Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, citing sluggish private credit growth and an upwards trend in core inflation.
Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that a faster recovery in lending growth may be impeded by banks trying to improve their credit quality.
Ugandan inflation rose above 7 percent on Monday for the first time since October 2013, pushed higher by rising food prices.
(Reporting Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Richard Lough)
April 20 Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance:
* Board proposes capital increase to 200 million riyals from 100 million riyals through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )